Gram sabha meetings to be held in Dindigul on November 1

Collector S. Visakan has appealed to the people to attend gram sabha meetings which will be held in village panchayats in the district on November 1.

According to a statement from the district administration, the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. During the meeting, workers in the village panchayats and efficient members of self-help groups will be felicitated for their contribution.

The functioning and progress of government schemes, including Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Kalaignar Housing Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, People’s Plan Campaign among others, will be reviewed.

The officials will also take stock of the preparedness ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon, online issuance of house or property tax, forming more women self-help groups and issues put forward by the public will be discussed.

The income and expenditure reports for the financial years of 2021-22 and 2022-23 on matters related to farm and otherwise will be submitted.