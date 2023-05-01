ADVERTISEMENT

Gram sabha meetings pass resolutions for closure of biomedical incineration plant near Aruppukottai

May 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A gram sabha meeting underway at A. Mukkulam panchayat in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Several village panchayats in Narikudi and Kariyapatti panchayat unions near here have passed resolutions seeking permanent closure of a biomedical waste incineration plant at A. Mukkulam during the gram sabha meeting held on Sunday.

A resolution passed by the gram sabha meeting held at A. Mukkulam village panchayat urging the State Government to immediately order closure of Re-Sustainability Health Care Solution Limited.

“Several people have lost lives due to kidney failure caused by the pollution by the incineration plant,” complained A. Mukkulam panchayat president, A. Thangapandian. The operation of the plant had remained suspended since March 31, he said.

A local farmer P. Muthumanickam (43) said that the villagers had been protesting against the plant since 2013.

“Over 100 persons, who were detected to have kidney failures, have died in the last few years,” he said. Besides, people also suffered of infertility. “Many others suffered breathing problem because of asthma,” he added.

The plant previously known as Ramky Energy and Environment Limited was burning biomedical and industrial wastes from several southern districts.

“The soot generated by burning of chemicals settles on the waterbodies around it and has ruined them,” said Mr. Thangapandian.

Farming in and around A.Mukkulam has been greatly affected.

A resolution passed by Kalludaipoolankulam panchayat has said that the plant was functioning very close to waterbodies in violation of the laid-down rules. “The plant which could cause disaster to the local villages should be closed down,” the resolution said.

Mr. Muthumanickam said that the local villagers had met Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Environment and Pollution Control in this connection. “The Ministers have promised to help us,” he added.

The Kariyapatti panchayat union has recently passed a resolution thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Mr. Thangam Thennarasu in this connection.

