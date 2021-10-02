Gram Sabha meetings mark Gandhiji’s birth anniversary

Collectors appeal to villagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Gram Sabha meetings were organised in all village panchayats in Thoothukudi district on Saturday as part of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Thiruppanichettikulam village panchayat under Srivaikundam panchayat union.

Participants took a pledge against child marriage, crime against women and children at the meeting.

Dr. Senthil Raj appealed to the villagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands frequently with soap or sanitiser.

The Collector also appealed to the villagers to create rainwater harvesting structures in every house before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Theethaampatti under Kovilpatti Assembly segment along with Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan.

The villagers of S. Kailaasapuram near Puthiyamputhur unanimously passed a resolution against the proposal to set up a cement factory in the village at their gram sabha meeting .

‘No’ to cement factory

Since the villagers of Kailaasapuram, Savarimangalam and Kombadi Thalavaipuram were against the move, the gram sabha meeting witnessed the passing of a resolution against the proposed cement factory by a private company.

“If the official machinery chooses to trash the resolution passed at the gram sabha meeting today, it will result in a series of agitations,” the villagers warned.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector M. Aravind participated in the gram sahba meeting held at Eesaanthimangalam under Thovalai panchayat union. He urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take all precautionary measures to guard themselves from the viral infection.

The Collector appealed to the public to create rainwater harvesting structures in each house and instructed officials to erect the structures in all government buildings and schools even as the district administration was deepening water bodies to store rainwater during the N-E monsoon.

Since the election model code of conduct was in force in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts for the rural civic polls to be held on October 6 and 9, gram sabha meetings could not be conducted in the two districts.