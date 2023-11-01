Gram Sabha meetings held in village panchayats in southern districts to mark ‘Local Bodies Day’

November 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Gram sabha meetings were held in all village panchayats of Tirunelveli district on Wednesday to mark ‘Local Bodies Day’ observed on November 1 every year.

Participating in a meeting held at Kunnaththur village panchayat near Palayamkottai, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya said the State Government had instructed the convening of gram sabha meetings in all village panchayats to identify the genuine demands of residents and clearing petitions submitted by them seeking basic infrastructure.

Women applicants, who were still awaiting their monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme after submitting their appeals, would get the assistance if they qualified for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the northeast monsoon was about to start, the village panchayats, based on their past experiences during heavy downpours, should take all precautionary measures. The residents, on their part, should ensure proper draining of rainwater stagnating around their houses as the stagnant water would provide good breeding ground for mosquitoes and spread dengue, Ms. Suganya said.

Assistant Director of Panchayats S. Anita, Palayamkottai Tahsildar Saravanan and Block Development Officers Balasubramanian and Ponraj participated in the gram sabha meeting.

The meetings held in the village panchayats, in which the rural local bodies’ expenditure details were submitted, discussed in detail about the maintenance of roads, drinking water supply, sanitary complex and solid waste management, construction of toilets in every house, avoiding use-and-throw plastic products etc.

Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Nattaaththi village panchayat under Srivaikundan panchayat union and honoured sanitary workers in the presence of Project Director (In-Charge), District Rural Development Agency, Veeraputhiran.

The Collector also honoured the best-performing ‘Bharani Self-Help Group’ of Kumarapuram and handed over welfare measures to beneficiaries on the occasion.

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar, who participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Pilaavilai under the Marudhurkurichi village panchayat, appealed to participants to constantly monitor the already brimming water bodies during the ensuing northeast monsoon to avert breaches. He also asked the village panchayats to clear blockages in irrigation channels and storm water drains to avoid breaches that would result in flooding of residential areas.

Tenkasi Collector Durai. Ravichandran participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Boganallur under Kadayanallur union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.