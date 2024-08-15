Gram Sabha meetings held at village panchayats in southern districts

Gram Sabha meetings were organized in all village panchayats of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Participating in the gram sabha meeting held at Manappadaiveedu village under Palayamkottai union, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said appealed to the residents to avoid open defecation and ensure rainwater harvesting in every house. The homeless should submit their applications for getting free houses through their village panchayats.

The Collector appealed to the villagers to make use of the government’s welfare schemes and assured that the petitions submitted during the gram sabha meeting would be forwarded to the officials concerned for appropriate action.

Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathy participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Sivakalai in Srivaikundam union on Thursday. The Collector informed the villagers that the residents would get drinking water under the ‘Jal Jeevan Scheme’ as the officials concerned had been given due instructions for implementing the scheme in rural areas.

When the Collector came to know that there were no roads to connect the three small hamlets near Sivakalai, Mr. Lakshmipathy told the officials to submit the proposal immediately.

“You can even form the roads under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme for which the district administration will extend all possible help,” he assured.

The Collector said the villagers should monitor the cleaning of the overhead tanks in their villages for every fortnight since instructions had been given to the Department of Rural Development in this connection.

Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Chottapanikkantherivilai under Karumbaattoor village panchayat in Agastheeswaram union. The Collector appealed to the participants to segregate the degradable and non-degradable waste while handing it over to the local body sanitary workers for converting the degradable garbage into manure.

She also said the online applications for building plan approval would come in handy for the applicants.

She appealed to the residents to be aware of the welfare schemes of Tamil Nadu Government including the recently launched ‘Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme launched for checking the dropouts and keep tab on their children to save them from drug abuse.

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Kodikurichi under Kadayanallur union and received petitions from the villagers.

The Collector said the villagers should participated in the gram sabha meetings without fail to understand the schemes already implemented in the previous year and the new schemes to be executed.

The gram sabha meetings discussed about the expenditure made during last fiscal as the accounts were submitted in the meetings. The meetings also discussed about the projects taken-up during last financial year and also the projects to be executed during this fiscal.