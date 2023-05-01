Gram sabha meetings held as part of ‘May Day’ celebrations in districts

May 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Gram sabha meetings were conducted in all village panchayats in Tirunelveli district as part of ‘May Day’ celebrations on Monday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who participated in the gram sahba meeting held at Suththamalli near here, appealed to the villagers to judiciously use drinking water during summer as the storage level in reservoirs, which met the drinking water and irrigation needs of four southern districts, had fallen sharply due to deficit rainfall during the last northeast monsoon.

Moreover, the summer showers had not been significant and, hence, the storage level in the dams would increase only after the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also exhorted the public to cooperate with the local administration in managing degradable and non-degradable waste getting generated in every house by handing over the waste separately to sanitary workers instead of disposing it along the streets on the village outskirts. The ‘segregation at source’ would help the local bodies a lot in converting the degradable waste into manure in micro compost centres and give the manure back to the villagers to nourish their homestead vegetable gardens.

“Another major problem we still face is open defecation. Since the government is giving assistance for constructing toilets in every house, the public should make use of this facility,” he added.

The Collector urged the farmers to go in for millet cultivation during the summer with the help of summer showers to augment their income.

Thoothukudi

Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Maappillaiyoorani village panchayat on the outskirts of Thoothukudi along with MP Kanimozhi.

Kanniyakumari

When Seelan, who participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Thatchur Thengaaipaarai in Aruvikkarai village panchayat under Thiruvattar union in Kanniyakumari district, raised questions on the “illegal transportation” of minerals from and via Kanniyakumari district to neighbouring Kerala, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj gave an explanation.

Unsatisfied with the reply, the youth raised a few more uncomfortable questions even as Collector P.N. Sridhar was witnessing it. “Though we have submitted several petitions against the illegal mineral quarrying in the district, officials do not take any action against the illicit mining operation. Moreover, permission is being given to operate more number of new quarries,” Mr. Seelan alleged.

As the questions and the Minister’s reply triggered an argument between them, the youth was pacified and moved out of the venue by the police.