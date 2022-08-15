Gram Sabha meetings discuss development of villages with all basic infrastructure

Gram sabha meetings were held in all 212 village panchayats in the district on Monday as part of the Independence Day celebrations to discuss various development activities to be taken-up during this fiscal in the areas under the jurisdiction of these rural local bodies.

The meetings, after narrating the development works implemented in their jurisdiction, submitted the accounts for various expenses made in the village panchayats to get the people’s nod. The meetings also discussed in detail about the development works to be taken-up during current fiscal and about selection of poor beneficiaries for receiving free houses.

District Collector V. Vishnu who participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Thiruppudaimarudhur near Cheranmahadevi, appealed to the villagers to completely avoid open defecation by constructing toilets in every house and avoid use-and-throw plastic products while handing over the degradable and non-degradable waste separately to the sanitary workers.

He exhorted the unemployed youth to equip themselves with employable skills by properly utilizing the capacity development programmes being organized by the government with the help of private agencies. Moreover, the youth, on getting employable and entrepreneurship skills, should transform themselves as job providers instead of being job-seekers.

“Since the State and the Central Governments are giving subsidized loans to the qualified youths, the aspirants should strive hard to establish their own firms to provide employment at least five to ten persons in their areas,” appealed Mr. Vishnu while explaining in detail about the schemes available to help the unemployed youth.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi C.A. Rishabh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency A. Palani Assistant Director of Panchayats S. Anita and senior government officials participated in the gram sabha meeting.

In Thoothukudi, District Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the gram sahba meeting organized at Paanchaalankurichi village panchayat and appealed to the villagers to ensure the admission of all children in the schools and their unhindered education up to degree at least. Special emphasize should be made to take the children of migrant labourers to the schools.

“The district should not have even a single child labourer who should be in the classroom and not in any manufacturing unit or other place to earn something for the family. Since exploiting the children is a serious offence, the culprit committing this crime will have to face very serious consequences,” Dr. Senthil Raj warned.

In Tenkasi district, District Collector P. Akash participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Govindaperi near Kadayam, in which chairman of software giant Zoho Corporation Sridar Vembu, who has adopted this backward village for creating a range of development works, also participated as special invitee.

When the participating farmers appealed to the Collector to exhort the Department of Forest for initiating effective steps to control the invasion of wild animals, particularly wild boars, into their ranches, Mr. Akash instructed the Forest Department personnel to look into the agriculturists’ genuine plea.

The Collector, who handed over monthly pension orders to 98 senior citizens, also asked the Kadayam union officials to seize the motors fitted in the domestic drinking water connections for ensuring decent supply of drinking water to all residents.

In Kanniyakumari district, District Collector M. Aravind participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Vellisanthai panchayat under Kurunthancode union along with Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram Alarmelmangai.

The Collector appealed to the villagers to understand about the welfare schemes and the infrastructure development programmes of the State and the Central Governments to make their hamlets self-sufficient in every aspect.

In all gram sahba meetings, the panchayat heads were asked to take special steps with the help of police to weed-out the sale of banned tobacco products and smuggling of narcotic substances to save the younger generation.