May 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Special gram sabha meetings were held in the village panchayats in Madurai district on account of International Workers Day which is observed on May 1. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over the gram sabha meeting held at Sivarakottai in Kalligudi in Madurai district.

During the meeting, the Collector spoke about the supply of clean drinking water to households and sanitation. He also spoke about the implementation of various schemes for the welfare of the public and the development of the villages. Government officials from various departments participated in the meeting. Earlier, he took part in ‘Namma Ooru Superu’, an awareness campaign on cleanliness.