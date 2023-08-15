ADVERTISEMENT

Gram sabha meeting held in Achampatti

August 15, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha urged the public to use water judiciously, avoid usage of plastic items, ensure education to children, at a special gram sabha meeting held in Achampatti village near Alanganallur in Madurai district on Tuesday.

She said that the main objective of the gram sabha meeting was to create awareness of various schemes and the modalities of implementation in village panchayats, and also to redress grievances of the villagers.

The government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the public, she said and directed the officials to take steps to redress the grievances of the public at the earliest.

