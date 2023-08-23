HamberMenu
Graft case: DSP gets 2-year imprisonment

August 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded two-year imprisonment to a Deputy Superintendent of Police for receiving bribe of ₹50,000.

According to prosecution, S. Kirubhakaran Sam, who is living abroad, had a dispute with another person over maintaining his property on Theri Road in Pudukottai. The police registered a case against Mr. Sam under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on the complaint preferred by the opponent, and the then Thoothukudi Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayakumar investigated the case.

Jayakumar demanded ₹3 lakh as bribe from Mr. Sam for discharging him from the case, but the latter did not pay the amount and delayed it. When the DSP asked Mr. Sam to give ₹50,000 as the first instalment, he filed a complaint with the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, who trapped Jayakumar while receiving the bribe in his office on December 16, 2011.

Chief Judicial Magistrate R. Selvakumar awarded two years’ imprisonment to Jayakumar and also slapped him with a fine of ₹50,000 on Wednesday.

