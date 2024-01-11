Graft case against 9 officials, including two former BDOs of Kottampatti panchayat union

January 11, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths have registered a case of swindling public money to the tune of ₹19.46 lakh against nine officials, including two former Block Development Officers of Kottampatti panchayat union, and 11 contractors.

The DVAC sleuths registered the case on Wednesday under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and for criminal breach of trust, forgery and falsification of accounts.

Among the officers who have been booked are former BDOs Dharmaraj and Balachander, former Assistant Executive Engineers Arivalagan and Neelamegam, former Assistant Engineers D. Veeramani and R. Nedunchezhian, Overseer N. Ramesh, former Overseers Rojavathi and Umamaheswaran and 11 contractors.

According to DVAC sources, the officials colluded with the contractors and accepted forged documents in connection with groundwater level, and 35 fake bills of having installed submersible motors for Kottampatti panchayat union were produced by the contractors for which the officials had sanctioned an amount of ₹18.57 lakh without checking their genuineness. They also sanctioned ₹89,300 for geologist report bills for 47 places.

On Thursday, the DVAC sleuths conducted searches in the houses of the former BDOs and Neelamegam and Nedunchezhian.

