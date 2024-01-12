GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

’Graduation is not the end of education, but a beginning’

January 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.P. Navanneetha Krishnan, former Secretary and Correspondent of Yadava College, conferring degree on a student in Madurai on Friday.

K.P. Navanneetha Krishnan, former Secretary and Correspondent of Yadava College, conferring degree on a student in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Graduation was not the end of education and rather it was the beginning, students were told at the Yadava College’s 44th graduation ceremony held on Friday.

College former Secretary and Industrialist K.P. Navaneethakrishnan, who presented degree certificates to the graduants, told them that every action begins from a zero and this is the commencement phase in the lives of the graduants.

“You (graduants) have a long way to go....” he added.

Quoting an incident from Ramakrishna Paramahamsar, who insisted on learning from anything and anyone whom we come across, he urged the graduants to instil within them the principles of brotherhood, responsibility and faith, which would take them to immense heights.

Every teacher, Mr. Navaneethakrishnan said, would attain real happiness, when he or she came across their students shine in various fields and appealed to them to utilise the degree to uplift the society.

A total of 769 students in various disciplines received the UG/PG degrees. College Principal C. Raju welcomed. Secretary RVN Kannan presided. Vice-President S.P. Sivaramakrishnan, Treasurer C. Krishnavel, Joint Secretary S. Muthukrishnan and executive committee member N. Maniselvam, parents and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.