Graduation Day

October 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Graduation Day ceremony in progress at Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal near Karaikudi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science at Puduvayal near Karaikudi organised its first Graduation Day at the Convocation Hall of Alagappa University on Sunday. About 844 graduands received their UG and PG degrees. Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, the chief guest, gave a motivating speech.

R. Swaminathan, secretary and Principal, presented the annual report. Jaikumar, MD of Bumi groups, delivered the graduation day address. G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Allagappa University, in his address, expressed his happiness over the students having bagged 16 University ranks.

Prof. Subbaiah, Haji Mohammed Meera, president and treasurer of Vidhyaa Giri group of Institutions, MP. Krishnan, chairman, and BJP leader H. Raja were present.

