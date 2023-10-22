HamberMenu
Graduation Day held in nursing college

October 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Graduation Day ceremony under way at CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing in Madurai.

Graduation Day ceremony under way at CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Three functions were held at CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing on Thursday.

Principal C. Jothi Sophia and correspondent .A. Yakkobu led the Graduation Day ceremony and Pearl Jubilee (30th anniversary) celebration. The chief guest was K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R Medical University. The guest of honour was Amirson Jacob, CEO and Director, Sajiniparaa Mission Field-West Bengal,

Bishop Jeyasingh Prince Prabhakaran blessed the graduands. Vice-Principal Merlin Jeyapal presented the annual report. Earlier in the day, Jeyaraj Chelladurai Men’s hostel was inaugurated. Jeyapal of Jeyaraj Chelladurai Trust participated.

