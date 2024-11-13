 />
Graduation Day held at Kamaraj college

Published - November 13, 2024 09:31 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology here conferred degrees on graduands of 2022 - 23 batch during its 22nd Graduation Day on Saturday.

The chief guest, M. Vellaipandi, Director General, Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate MeitY, Government of India, delivered the Graduation Day address. He urged the graduands to think out of the box.

Earlier, Dharmarajan, secretary, welcomed the gathering. K.R. Balakrishnan, vice-president, presided over the function.

