Graduation day at P. S. R. Engineering College

December 09, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
A student receives degree certificate at the graduation day held at P. S. R. Engineering College in Madurai on Saturday.

A student receives degree certificate at the graduation day held at P. S. R. Engineering College in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M10-PSR

Graduates are the pioneers of an institution and the education imparted to them during the four years will make them productive and worthwhile so as to serve the country and also succeed in the global arena since opportunities are abundant for engineering professionals, said Tirunelveli Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address at the 20th graduation day of P. S. R. Engineering College and the 11th graduation day of P. S. R. College of Engineering for the 2022 batch, he said that such an institution of quality would give them a good profile.

“However, it is the students’ aspirations that will take them to greater heights”, the V-C said.

About 450 under graduates and 120 post graduates, rank holders from each disciplines received the certificates with medals.

Directors of the P. S. R. Group of Institutions Arunkumar and S. Vigneswari presided. College principal J. S. Senthil Kumar, welcomed the gathering.

