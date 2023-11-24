Graduation ceremony held in Palayamkottai college

November 24, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over diplomas to 327 students of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, at the 59th graduation ceremony held on Friday.

Delivering the convocation address, Mr. Appavu appealed to the young teachers to mould the students assigned to them to be socially responsible citizens and lauded the institution for having designed a quality curriculum to suit the modern days. Correspondent Rev. Gemma, Principal Rev. Vasanthi Medona, and faculty members were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.