Graduation ceremony held in Palayamkottai college

November 24, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over diplomas to 327 students of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, at the 59th graduation ceremony held on Friday.

Delivering the convocation address, Mr. Appavu appealed to the young teachers to mould the students assigned to them to be socially responsible citizens and lauded the institution for having designed a quality curriculum to suit the modern days. Correspondent Rev. Gemma, Principal Rev. Vasanthi Medona, and faculty members were present.