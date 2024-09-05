Graduands urged to adapt to challenges

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Sanjay Rai urged graduands to adapt to challenges and choose courage over comfort.

He was speaking at the 24th Graduation Day of Sethu Institute of Technology (SIT) near Kariapatti on Thursday. Mr. Rai advised the graduands to make the best use of the experience they had gained at the college. They had a duty to make society better, he reminded them and urged the students to be caring and sharing.

Stalin Rajkumar of Tech Mahindra, the guest of honour, told the graduands to start unlearning. Though it might sound weird, one must go into the world and start unlearning, learn new things. and be flexible, he said.

SIT founder and chairman S. Mohamed Jaleel, Principal G.D. Sivakumar and Director of Administration S.M. Nilofer Fathima were present.

A total of 1,068 students - 1,000 from the undergraduate programmes and 68 from the postgraduate programmes - received degrees.