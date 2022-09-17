Graduands of today are leaders of tomorrow, says Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University J. Kumar conferring degree certificate on a graduand at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Women play a critical and unique role in the society who significantly contribute to the development of the country. Graduands of today are going to be front runners and lead the nation tomorrow, said J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 55th graduation day at Lady Doak College in Madurai.

“Many wonders in the world have been created by women. Many of the best researchers I have interacted with have been women who were proficient in handling huge technologically advanced equipment,” said Mr Kumar.

The country is travelling in a purposeful way in terms of education with the massive open online courses (MOOCs) gaining popularity among students among many other options of learning, he stated.

He also urged students to enrol in dual degree academic programmes, which have been given legal sanctity by the University Grants Commission recently.

Stating that Tamil Nadu tops the list with the highest number of vendors registering themselves on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) – an initiative by the Union government to promote local products – he encouraged the students to venture into entrepreneurship and make use of funding agencies.

Principal and secretary Christianna Singh presented the academic report 2021-22.

Later, the Vice Chancellor felicitated the graduates. A total number of 1,139 students were awarded degrees.

Endowment prizes were also given to the candidates who proved their mettle in curricular and co-curricular pursuits.

Former president of the Student Cabinet Jerusha Ann Thomas in her reflection speech recollected memories of academic and non-academic life at LDC and expressed her gratitude to the college on behalf of the student community.

Vice-Principal R. Beulah Jeyashree, college’s Chaplain Jessie Ranjitha Jebaselvi, professors, students, parents were present.