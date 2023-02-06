ADVERTISEMENT

Grade II constable selection commences

February 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials inspecting physical test held for selection of grade II police constables in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Selection of Grade II constables commenced at Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Monday.

 Of the 400 persons asked to participate in the physical test, 345 candidates appeared for the test and 235 of the 544 candidates participated in the physical test held in a school here.

While Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police, P. Saravanan inspected the recruitment of men constables, City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran and Deputy Commissioner G.S. Anita monitored the selection of women candidates.

 In Thoothukudi, 400 candidates participated in the physical test.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US