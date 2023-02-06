Grade II constable selection commences

February 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Selection of Grade II constables commenced at Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Monday.

Of the 400 persons asked to participate in the physical test, 345 candidates appeared for the test and 235 of the 544 candidates participated in the physical test held in a school here.

While Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police, P. Saravanan inspected the recruitment of men constables, City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran and Deputy Commissioner G.S. Anita monitored the selection of women candidates.

In Thoothukudi, 400 candidates participated in the physical test.