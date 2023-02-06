HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grade II constable selection commences

February 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials inspecting physical test held for selection of grade II police constables in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Police officials inspecting physical test held for selection of grade II police constables in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Selection of Grade II constables commenced at Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Monday.

 Of the 400 persons asked to participate in the physical test, 345 candidates appeared for the test and 235 of the 544 candidates participated in the physical test held in a school here.

While Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police, P. Saravanan inspected the recruitment of men constables, City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran and Deputy Commissioner G.S. Anita monitored the selection of women candidates.

 In Thoothukudi, 400 candidates participated in the physical test.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.