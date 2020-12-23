Govt.’s decision to conduct jallikattu welcomed

Organising committees, bull owners, tamers and residents across Madurai district welcomed the State government’s decision to conduct jallikattu, a popular bull taming sport held during Pongal.

Members of Alanganallur Jallikattu Committee distributed sweets and burst crackers near the vaadivasal (entry point to the arena) to celebrate the government’s announcement.

“We were anxious that jallikattu would not be held this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the government has permitted conducting the event this year,” said V. Balaji, vice-chairman of Alanganallur Jallikattu Committee.

It would be ensured that all safety precautions mentioned by the government were strictly followed, added Mr. Balaji.

According to the SOP mentioned by the government, a maximum of 300 bull tamers could participate in the event and all players must produce COVID-19 negative test reports. Spectators would be allowed only up to 50% of the total strength of the gallery to ensure that personal distancing norms were followed. All spectators must undergo thermal screening and compulsorily wear face masks.

It would be practically difficult to ensure that spectators followed personal distancing norms during the event, said A.K. Manoharavel Pandian, treasurer of the jallikattu organising committee of Palamedu.

“Usually, thousands of spectators throng the venues to watch jallikattu. Adequate infrastructure arrangements have to be made to regulate the crowd,” he said.

B. Manikandaprabu, a bull tamer, said the government must arrange for multiple centres to test bull tamers to avoid overcrowding. Arrangements must be made to avoid crowding both at holding yards as well as the collection points.