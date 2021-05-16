Govt. will consider demands of those involved in anti-Sterlite movement:Kanimozhi

The State government will consider the demands of people in connection with the anti-Sterlite movement, said Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after launching a COVID-19 vaccination camp at Maapilai Oorani, she said though the AIADMK government had given jobs to some of the victims of the movement, who had suffered disability during the firing, these people wanted right jobs suiting their profiles.

Many victims had submitted petitions to the MP recently to consider relocating them as per their educational qualification. Some others had stated that their names were ‘mistakenly’ included in the FIRs and prayed for ‘removing’ or ‘quashing’ the same.

“I will surely take it up with the government,” she said and added that the interim report of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission had just been submitted. She hoped that the government will examine and do good for the people.

On the vaccination drive, she said that there were as many as 1,845 villages in the district. Those above 45 years should come forward and get inoculated. The district administration had formed 36 teams exclusively for administering the vaccine to eligible people.

The number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise and the government, under the leadership of M. K. Stalin, had stepped in to fight the pandemic. To achieve this, the people’s support was essential in many ways, Ms Kanimozhi underlined.

On the missing fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam, Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said that steps were being taken to search for them. According to reports reaching the TN government, out of the three boats, fishermen in two boats had reached the shore safely after the cyclone call. Search was on by Central and State agencies to rescue the missing fishermen and the boat, he added.

Collector K Senthil Raj, DRO Kannapiran, DD (Health) Bosco Raja and among others participated in the camp.