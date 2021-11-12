Govt. urged to start AIIMS on rented premises

CPI State executive committee member S. Noor Mohamed addresses a party meet in Madurai on Friday.

12 November 2021 22:14 IST

CPI condemns Union government for undue delay

MADURAI

The Union government should immediately take steps to commence the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a rented premises, said members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Friday.

A two-day 23rd Madurai district CPI (M) conference was inaugurated here on Friday where speakers insisted on the AIIMS to be commenced here without any more delay.

A resolution passed at the conference condemned the Union government for its undue delay. Only after repeated pressures and agitations from the Opposition parties, the Centre had finally taken a step forward by signing an agreement with the JICA.

Though the foundation stone was laid in as early as 2019 by the Prime Minister, in the last 24 months, nothing tangible had moved in. As a result, the project had got delayed for various political reasons.

In a bid to ensure that the delay was minimised at least from now onwards, the Union government should give its nod for commencement of the AIIMS on rented premises as waiting for the entire construction to get over in the next three to four years may be too long a wait, the conference resolved.

State executive committee member S. Noor Mohamed, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Madurai district secretary S. Vijayrajan and others spoke.

The second day event would be held on Saturday where speakers would discuss the present scenario and the urban local bodies election, the organisers said.