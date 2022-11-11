Govt. urged to bring back bodies of couple killed in Male

November 11, 2022

Family members of a construction contractor, who was killed in an inferno along with his wife in Male on Wednesday night, have urged the State and the Central Governments to bring back their bodies.

When fire broke out in an apartment in Male on Wednesday, 10 persons including 9 Indians were charred to death. As construction contractor P. Edwin Jenil, 43, of Kollanvilagam near Kanchiracode and Marthandam and his wife Suguna, 40, were also killed in the inferno, their relatives have urged the State Government to take steps to bring their bodies to Kollanvilagam.

Edwin Jenil, who was working in Male for more than 20 years as mason, started taking small construction projects and married Suguna of Andhra Pradesh 11 years ago. Suguna, who celebrated Deepavali with her parents in Andhra Pradesh, returned to Male a few days ago.

“Tragedy struck when the couple was sleeping in their house in the second floor of the apartment. As we did not receive phone call from Jenil in the morning as usual, we tried to contact him repeatedly but in vain. After we alerted Jenil’s younger brother Jegan, who is also working in Male as mason, he rushed to his house and informed us about the tragedy. Besides bringing their bodies, the governments should bring their belongings,” the family members of Jenil said.