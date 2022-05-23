Govt. to establish more medical colleges

It waits for nod from the Central government

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian speaking with salt manufacturers in Thoothukudi on Monday.

THOOTHUKUDI

The Tamil Nadu government had written to the Central Government seeking permission to establish medical colleges in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Kancheepuram districts, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had promised to establish state-of-the-art medical colleges in the newly formed districts. With this move, more and more students would have access to medical education with world class facilities. Presently, there were 36 government medical colleges in the State, he said.

He said that COVID 19 was well under control in the State. There was no death due to this virus in the last two to two-and-half-months. The number of active cases stood at less than 50. A single case of Omicron variant (PA4) was reported in the State and the patient was stable.

When asked about the steps to fill vacancies, he said the Medical Recruitment Board had recruited around 4,000 nurses and 7,296 health workers. It is a continuous process. As and when the finance ministry cleared the proposals, the recruitment would take place.

Interaction with salt producers

He interacted with salt producers and distributors from six districts in the presence of ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, Collector K Senthil Raj, Food Safety Commissioner (in-charge) P. Senthilkumar and other senior officials.

Mr. Subramanian said that iodised salt was recommended for human consumption. So, he urged producers and distributors to cooperate with the government in achieving the goal fully and assured to look into their grievances and demands.

The Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.P Jeyapragasam and secretary S V S S Velshankar, who submitted a memorandum to the minister, urged him to simplify the procedures in the FSSAI.

The memorandum sought officials with academic qualification such as nutrition technology to be posted in the FSSAI to test and inspect the quality of food in outlets. The minister positively assured to consider them, they told reporters.