Govt. taking steps to get citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees in camps, says Kanimozhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been taking steps to get Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees residing in camps across the State, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi here on Friday.

She was giving away keys to 56 people for whom the government had built new dwellings at a cost of ₹3.70 crore in Siluvarpatti in Maapillaioorani panchayat. Minister for Minorities Welfare S.M. Nasar was the chief guest.

The MP said that despite many hurdles, the government had introduced many schemes for the inmates of the camps, due to which many of their children could study many courses. To make them capable of earning, the government had imparted training skills, the MP said and added that the citizenship status would empower them to live here on a firm foot.

Mr. Nasar said that there were 19,572 families and 57,609 people across 105 refugee camps, including the two special camps. In Thoothukudi district, there were three camps in which 495 families of 1,580 people lived.

Collector K Elambahavath presided.

