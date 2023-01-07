‘Govt. staff, teachers will ‘abandon’ DMK if old pension scheme is not revived’

January 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisation – Government Employees’ Organisation (JACTO–GEO) has said the DMK will be “abandoned” by the teachers and the government employees in future elections if the M.K. Stalin-led State government refuses to fulfil their demands, including revival of old pension scheme, a promise made by the DMK during the last Assembly election.

Addressing a demonstration here on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Aided School Teachers’ Federation general secretary and JACTTO-GEO high-level committee member T. Kanagaraj said the government employees and the teachers were protesting only to safeguard their rights and privileges which were withdrawn by the previous AIADMK government.

Mr. Stalin, who extended support to their protests when he was the Opposition Leader, had let them down after coming to power. “When we organised Statewide agitation during the previous regime, Mr. Stalin told us that the AIADMK government, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, would not even listen to the genuine demands of the government employees and the teachers. He appealed to us to withdraw the agitation with the assurance that the DMK, on returning to power, would fulfil all our demands. But now, he has forgotten the promise and the social justice his government is preaching,” Mr. Kanagaraj said.

“Though the Congress, while terminating the old pension scheme, supported the contributory pension scheme in Parliament in 2013, after realising the blunder it revived the old pension scheme in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are ruled by the party governments. Since there is no obstacle in reviving the old pension scheme in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin should trash the contributory pension scheme and bring back old pension scheme,” he said.

Over 1,000 teachers and government employees participated in the demonstration held in front of Kanniyakumari Collectorate.

The protesters said the indefinitely frozen Dearness Allowance and leave surrender facility should be implemented without further delay. Since the recent announcement on DA hike had abandoned the arrears to be given to the government employees and the teachers for six months, it should also be included. Salary anomalies of postgraduate and middle school teachers should be weeded out, they stressed.

Time scale pay should be given to nutritious noon-meal scheme and anganwadi workers, daily wage teachers, village assistants and rural librarians. Road workers’ suspended period of 41 months should be regularised, they said.