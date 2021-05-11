‘Govt. staff ready to give one-day salary for COVID-19 cause’

11 May 2021 19:41 IST

Madurai

Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union has urged the Chief Minister to issue a Government Order directing deduction of one-day salary of government teachers and employees to contribute towards the CM's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

A release from Union president R. Shanmugarajan congratulated the DMK government on its victory in the assembly elections.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of hundreds of people all over the world. It has also deeply affected the economy and many of the people have lost their livelihoods.

The employees will cooperate with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, said the release.