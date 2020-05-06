Govt. staff donate blood

Fifty government employees donated blood on Wednesday.

The gesture comes in the wake of blood shortage faced by Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital due to its inability to conduct camps because of the prevailing pandemic.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri formally inaugurated the camp at the government employees’ union office here and staff, including union State vice-president N. Venkatesan and district president T. Soundararajan, donated blood.

Medical Officer, TKMCH Blood Bank, Shanthi said her team collected 50 units of blood.