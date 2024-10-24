Govt. staff demand restoration of old pension scheme

As part of the State-wide protest, CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) Abolition Movement members observed a one-day fast in Madurai on Thursday demanding implementation of the old pension scheme.

Manikandan, its district secretary, said the DMK-led government must restore the old pension scheme as promised before the polls. The new pension scheme which prevents the pensioners from receiving any money should be stopped immediately, as it would affect the government employees very badly, he said.