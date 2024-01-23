‘Govt. should show interest in restarting Alanganallur sugar mill, as it conducts jallikattu’

January 23, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Farmers staged a protest at the district Collectorate in Madurai on Tuesday demanding to resume operation of the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in Madurai.

The mill which was closed in 2019 due to less cultivation of sugarcane has not been opened even after the yearly sugarcane cultivation has reached above 2.10 lakh tonnes, the protesters said.

The government should exhibit at least half the interest which they show in conducting jallikattu, in opening the mill. “The committee which was constituted to inspect the mills has told that it needs about Rs.26crores to fulfill the works required to resume the mill operation,” said Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association N. Palanisamy.

As the mills remain closed, many sugarcane farmers fearing the loss that they incur, have shifted to paddy and other crops, he added. “We cannot depend on the private sugarcane mills as they would not pay appropriately.”

Further, he pointed out the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam’s assurance in the Assembly in 2022 that the mill would be resumed soon.

“We doubt the private sugarcane mills’ pressure on the State government is the reason for it not to open the mill at Alanganallur,” the protesters alleged.

