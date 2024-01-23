GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Govt. should show interest in restarting Alanganallur sugar mill, as it conducts jallikattu’

January 23, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staging a protest at the Collectorate in Madurai on Tuesday.

Farmers staging a protest at the Collectorate in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Farmers staged a protest at the district Collectorate in Madurai on Tuesday demanding to resume operation of the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in Madurai.  

The mill which was closed in 2019 due to less cultivation of sugarcane has not been opened even after the yearly sugarcane cultivation has reached above 2.10 lakh tonnes, the protesters said. 

The government should exhibit at least half the interest which they show in conducting jallikattu, in opening the mill. “The committee which was constituted to inspect the mills has told that it needs about Rs.26crores to fulfill the works required to resume the mill operation,” said Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association N. Palanisamy.  

As the mills remain closed, many sugarcane farmers fearing the loss that they incur, have shifted to paddy and other crops, he added. “We cannot depend on the private sugarcane mills as they would not pay appropriately.” 

Further, he pointed out the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam’s assurance in the Assembly in 2022 that the mill would be resumed soon. 

“We doubt the private sugarcane mills’ pressure on the State government is the reason for it not to open the mill at Alanganallur,” the protesters alleged. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.