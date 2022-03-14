Govt. school teacher held under POCSO Act

He touched girl students inappropriately, says PTA member

A science teacher at a government school in Melur region was arrested on the charge of sexually misbehaving with girl students.

Based on a complaint preferred by the school management committee president and member of Parents-Teachers Association, Melur All Women Police registered a case against the teacher under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2005, and arrested him on Monday.

According to the complaint, the teacher used indecent language and touched the students inappropriately. District Child Welfare Committee members conducted an inquiry with the children on Monday.

Meanwhile, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) leaders submitted a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran demanding action against Education Department officials for not forwarding the complaint against the teacher to the police.

"As per the POSCO Act, anyone having knowledge of crime against children should alert the police. Though the complaint was lodged with the Chief Educational Officer on February 22, no action had been taken," said AIDWA State secretary S.K. Ponnuthai.

The complaint went to the officials after the children alerted Childline, she said. Since some of the students belonged to an oppressed class, the police should also book the accused under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police should not visit the houses of the children but conduct the inquire discreetly at the school so that the victims’ identity was not made public, she noted.