Govt. school students in Madurai learn about Chandrayaan 3

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fortune Pandian hotel and Tamil Nadu Science Forum jointly celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Madurai Tuesday.

Fortune Pandian hotel and Tamil Nadu Science Forum jointly celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Madurai Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

In a novel idea, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel and Tamil Nadu Science Forum jointly celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon’s south pole region with 280 students from government schools from the peripheries of Madurai on Tuesday.

Welcoming the participants, Hotel MD G Vasudevan said that the program was specifically restricted to rural school children to give them a better opportunity to develop interest and choose science as their future career. He also quoted many examples of great achievers in various fields who had a humble beginning. Therefore, he said, each one of the children had equal opportunity to pursue their dream regardless of where they came from.

Tamil Nadu Science Forum president (Madurai chapter) Rajesh explained the salient features of the Forum and its activities.

Sharing a few of the nuances of space travel to Moon in Tamil, N. Sivasubramanian, a former senior scientist at the ISRO, Thiruvananthapuram described the scope and experience from their launch, which had paved the way for developing successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3.

The children went around a few of the exhibits of development of earlier space travel by the ISRO, model of solar planets and launch vehicle Mark III (LVM 3). During a brief interaction, the children were told about the future plans of the ISRO and the opportunities for them to get into the premier institution as a scientist and among others.

Several telescopes were set up to view a distant object with a pictorial illustration of workings of telescopes.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Melur, Government Kallar Higher Secondary School, Melakkal, Madurai and Panchayat Union Middle School, North Valayapatti, and Thirumogur respectively participated.

A few participants expressed the presentation as a memorable event and hoped it would help them in pursuing a career as scientist. Some other students recalled the contributions of late President Abdul Kalam on the occasion.

