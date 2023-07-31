Govt. school student becomes Site Director of KKNPP

July 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A former student of Eraniel Government Higher Secondary School in Kanniyakumari district has become the Site Director of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP).

M.S. Suresh, an Outstanding Scientist of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Project Director of KKNPP’s upcoming Units 5 and 6, assumed office as his predecessor Prem Kumar retired on Monday.

After his schooling, Mr. Suresh did his graduation in Civil Engineering (Hons) at the Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, in 1987, and won the Madurai Kamaraj University Gold Medal.

He joined the NPCIL as Scientific Officer – C in Kaiga Atomic Power Project Units 1 and 2 in 1998 and became a part of the team handpicked by the NPCIL for the construction 1,000 MWe VVER reactors 1 and 2 of the KKNPP in August 2000.

Mr. Suresh, who is working closely with the Russian engineers involved in the construction of the pressurised water reactors in the KKNPP, had been Project Engineer, Additional Chief Engineer, Chief Engineer and Chief Construction Engineer of the the KNNPP.

He was also the chairman of KKNPP’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme from 2012 to 2016.

Mr. Suresh, who was known among the NPCIL fraternity for taking bold decisions, especially during the anti-KKNPP agitations, to ensure unhindered construction of the reactors’ critical areas and maintain the operation of water-filled pumps and pipes, had been serving as the Project Director of Units 5 and 6 of the KKNPP since December 2020, officials said.