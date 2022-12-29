ADVERTISEMENT

Govt school HM, English teacher booked in POCSO Act

December 29, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PARAMAKUDI

Police arrested a government school headmaster and the English teacher under the POCSO Act here on Thursday.

Following a complaint from a girl student, the Nainarkovil police had registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the HM Julius Ravichandran of Nagercoil had allegedly indulged in some physical abuse against the students. When School Education department authorities visited the campus at Siruvayal, the English teacher, whose name was given as Jayabal alias Senthilvel, had reportedly threatened the students not to reveal any information about the HM.

After the parents raised the issue and demanded action, the police registered the case.

Based on the confessions, the police arrested the two accused and registered cases under the POCSO Act and among others.

