Govt. school HM booked for assaulting boy near Usilampatti

S. Sundar Madurai
August 21, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Headmaster of a Government School near Usilampatti has been booked for assaulting a Class IX boy with a cane that led to surgery being performed on his right leg.

The Elumalai police on Saturday booked Headmaster Prabhu of Government Kallar High School, Thadayampatti, for assault and under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to police sources, as part of the State Government's recently launched State-wide campaign against narcotic substances, the Headmaster, on August 11, had asked the students as to who were using using ganja and beedi on the school premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the students, M. Nagaraj, had told the Headmaster that he was not aware about anyone using these narcotic substances.

Angered over his response, the Headmaster had caned him on his legs and his right ankle got injured. The boy did not reveal this to his parents on that day. However, the next day as the ankle swelled and the pain aggravated, the boy could not walk properly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He took treatment at a private hospital in Usilampatti. Later, he underwent surgery at another hospital in Usilampatti on Thursday.

However, there was no let up in the excruciating pain.

Consequently, the parents admitted him to the Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday.

The boy's father, P. Manickam, who is a mason, lodged a complaint against the Headmaster for the brutal assault on the minor boy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app