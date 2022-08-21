Govt. school HM booked for assaulting boy near Usilampatti

A Headmaster of a Government School near Usilampatti has been booked for assaulting a Class IX boy with a cane that led to surgery being performed on his right leg.

The Elumalai police on Saturday booked Headmaster Prabhu of Government Kallar High School, Thadayampatti, for assault and under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to police sources, as part of the State Government's recently launched State-wide campaign against narcotic substances, the Headmaster, on August 11, had asked the students as to who were using using ganja and beedi on the school premises.

One of the students, M. Nagaraj, had told the Headmaster that he was not aware about anyone using these narcotic substances.

Angered over his response, the Headmaster had caned him on his legs and his right ankle got injured. The boy did not reveal this to his parents on that day. However, the next day as the ankle swelled and the pain aggravated, the boy could not walk properly.

He took treatment at a private hospital in Usilampatti. Later, he underwent surgery at another hospital in Usilampatti on Thursday.

However, there was no let up in the excruciating pain.

Consequently, the parents admitted him to the Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday.

The boy's father, P. Manickam, who is a mason, lodged a complaint against the Headmaster for the brutal assault on the minor boy.