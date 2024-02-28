Govt. school HM and his wife booked in cheating case

February 28, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THENI

Theni police have registered a case of cheating against a government school headmaster and his wife on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Radhika of Pannaipuram, the Superintendent of Police directed the police to register a case.

According to the complainant, the headmaster, Venkatesan, and his wife Latha Nanthini, who works as a teacher, of Theradi Street, Kombai, approached her and assured her of a teaching post in a government school. In a bid to her believe, the couple also dropped the names of some politicians and senior government officials.

They quoted ₹14 lakh as kickback for a posting outside Theni district and ₹20 lakh within the district. Finally, the complainant gave ₹5 lakh through a relative’s bank account on January 7, 2017 and another ₹5 lakh on May 7, 2017. As there was no word of any appointment and no way of getting back the money, she lodged a complaint with the police on March 19, 2023 and received an acknowledgment.

As there was no action, she sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, Director General of Police, Chennai, and others on July 2, 2023.

The police said they had registered a case under IPC Sections 417, 420 and 506 (1).