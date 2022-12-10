Govt. school gets compound wall under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme

December 10, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A government boys school in Singampunari town panchayat in Tirupattur Assembly Constituency in Sivaganga district has got a compound wall under the “Namakku Naame” scheme.

With contribution from family members of former Minister Madhavan, Rural Development Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan on Saturday laid the foundation for construction of the compound wall at an estimated cost of ₹57 lakh. While the donor gave ₹19 lakh, the town panchayat administration sanctioned ₹38 lakh, the minister said.

Following a request from the Muslim community, a compound wall would be built at a burial ground with contribution of ₹10 lakh from donors and ₹20 lakh from the panchayat administration.

Fair price shop

Later, Mr Periakaruppan opened full-time ration shops in Singampunari Town panchayat and in Pranmalai Panchayat. Collector P Madhusudan Reddy presided.

In his address, the Minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin had instructed to have 1,000 card holders as maximum ceiling for each ration shop and the district administration was taking stock of the total number of shops - full time, part time and the number of card holders.

In a phased manner, the cardholders, above 1,000 would be merged with the nearest shop, where the number was less than 1,000. Initially, such ration shops would start functioning on rented premises and the government would sanction funds for new buildings for the shops.

The objective of the State government was to give essential goods without any hassle and with the pandemic gone due to effective management, the government was keen to ensure that Tamil Nadu moved towards achieving growth and development, the Minister said.

The Singampunari town panchayat spent ₹17 crore during 2021-22 and in the current financial year, it had got an allocation of ₹27 crore. He said that additional infrastructure would come up and appealed to the public to make use of them.