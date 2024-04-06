GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. officials, students spread poll awareness from Yanaimalai

April 06, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
College students and officials of revenue and police departments take part in an election awareness campaign on Yanaimalai at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday to ensure cent per cent polling.

College students and officials of revenue and police departments take part in an election awareness campaign on Yanaimalai at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday to ensure cent per cent polling. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Government officials from various departments and college students on Saturday climbed atop Yanaimalai at Y. Othakadai in Madurai as part of an election awareness campaign to ensure cent per cent polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind, Additional Collector Monica Rana, and officials from revenue, police and other departments and college students carried a long banner displaying a message urging people to exercise their franchise.

Later in the evening, a short film on election awareness featuring Arjuna Award winning Paralympian Jerlin Anika from Madurai was released at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani. Ms. Anika and other officials were present at the event. The officials took a pledge to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

