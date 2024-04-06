Govt. officials, students spread poll awareness from Yanaimalai

April 06, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Government officials from various departments and college students on Saturday climbed atop Yanaimalai at Y. Othakadai in Madurai as part of an election awareness campaign to ensure cent per cent polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind, Additional Collector Monica Rana, and officials from revenue, police and other departments and college students carried a long banner displaying a message urging people to exercise their franchise.

Later in the evening, a short film on election awareness featuring Arjuna Award winning Paralympian Jerlin Anika from Madurai was released at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani. Ms. Anika and other officials were present at the event. The officials took a pledge to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.