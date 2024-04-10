Govt. officials and staffs can utilise facilitation centres in six assembly constituencies on April 13 and 14 for postal ballot voting

April 10, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Government officials and staffs working in Kanniyakumari district and Vilavancode assembly constituency could register their votes through postal ballot on April 13 and 14 at the facilitation centres set up in all six assembly constituencies.

District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar has informed the officials to exercise their franchise through postal ballot at the six-facilitation centre on the above two dates.

For Kanniyakumari assembly constituency, the facilitation centre would be set up at St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary school, Nagercoil, for Nagercoil assembly constituency, the centre would be set up at Alphonso Martic Higher Secondary school, A.R. Camp, Nagercoil, for Colachel assembly constituency, the facilitation centre would be ready at St.Xavier Engineering college, Sungankadai, for Padmanabhapuram assembly constituency, the centre would at Excel Central school, Thiruvattaru, for Vilavancode assembly constituency, the facilitation centre would be at Sacred Hearts International school, Marthandam and for Killiyur assembly constituency the centre would be at Bethlahem Institute of Engineering, Karungal.

Officials and staff from districts other than Kanniyakumari district can use the facilitation centres set up at St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary school, Aasariplam, Nagercoil for utilising postal ballot facility.

Further, Mr. Sridhar has preponed the date of training for presiding officers and polling officers from April 16 to April 13 at the centres mentioned above.