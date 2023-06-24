June 24, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The government requires funds to fulfil its promises made to the people and hence revenue earning departments such as the Commercial Taxes and Registration should held in achieving these goals by collecting revenue, said Minister P. Moorthy on Saturday.

Speaking at a review meeting in which officials from the departments of Registration and Commercial Taxes representing Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts participated. Senior officials from the Department led by Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Jaffar Sadiq, Senthamizh Selvan, Ratnavel and Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and others were present.

The Minister said that the government has been investing huge money on technology, which would not only ease the transactions for consumers and tax payers, but also prevent allegations of corruption. Above all, it helps in expediting more number of registrations across the State. By doing so, the government would be able to get its share of tax with which the welfare schemes for the needy people could be implemented, he added.

Towards this goal, the Registration Department had streamlined and simplified numerous measures. “We are in the process of making this simple and straight. Officials at the ground level who were interacting with the end public may share their response and suggestions. If they are acceptable, we can implement them”, he assured.

The Minister also said that presence of unauthorised persons under the guise of document writers would not be permitted in the Sub-Registrar offices. The presence of any people, who had no work directly or indirectly with the offices shall not be encouraged to roam around. Such people should be handed over to the authorities concerned, he said and in future people visiting the Sub-Registrar offices shall not carry any currency in physical mode and remit even small sums online.

The officials have been given training to handle upgraded versions of software by resource persons and experts. The latest technology should be a hit and mutually benefit the user public and also the department officials, Mr Moorthy said.