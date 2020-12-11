Govt. Medical College construction work to be over by February-end

The Virudhunagar Government Medical College construction work is likely to be completed by February-end and efforts are being taken to admit students during the next academic year, said Director of Medical Education, R. Narayana Babu.
Dr. Babu who was here to inspect the progress in construction of various blocks of the medical college, said that 65% of the construction work has been completed.
“We have planned to complete the works by February-end. We are awaiting inspection by National Medical Commission team. After its approval, admission of students will be taken up in the next academic year,” he told The Hindu.
Stating that all buildings were coming up as per the NMC norms, he said an academic block, administrative block, men’s and ladies hostels and clinical buildings were coming up.
Dr. Babu said that 150 students would be admitted to the first year M.B.B.S. Course. “Once the first batch of students completes the under-graduation course, post-graduate clinical courses would come up in the new medical college,” he said.
“The additional feature of the medical college is that a dental college would also come up adjacent to it”, he added.
Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said that works were also going on at a fast pace on the Virudhunagar District Master Plan Complex.
