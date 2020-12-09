Govt. keen on commissioning river-linking project: Collector

‘Objective is to divert river’s surplus water to dry regions of two districts’

TIRUNELVELI

As the Tamil Nadu Government is keen on commissioning the much-awaited but much-delayed Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar river-linking project before next Assembly polls, Collector V. Vishnu reviewed the progress of this ambitious project on Wednesday to ensure early inauguration.

The objective of this scheme is diverting the surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts by digging a 73-km-long flood carrier channel from Kannadiyan Channel at Vellankuzhi near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district up to M.L. Theri near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

As of now, 13,758 million cubic feet Tamirabharani water is allowed on an average to go waste into the Gulf of Mannar every year as there is no reservoir blow Srivaikundam dam, the last check-dam across the perennial river, to store this surplus water. Hence, the flood carrier channel proposal to link Tamirabharani, Karumaeniyar and Nambiyar was mooted to divert at least 2,765 million cubic feet water of this 13,758 mcft to the dry regions of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

When the three rivers are linked by the channel, 33,298.07 acres of lands in Palayamkottai, Nangnueri and Radhapuram Assembly segments and 23,610.73 acres of lands in Srivaikundam Assembly constituency in Thoothukudi district will get water for irrigation. In other words, 32 villages in Tirunelveli district and 18 hamlets in Thoothukudi district will get immensely benefited.

Moreover, the water flowing in the channel will recharge water level in 252 ponds and 5,220 wells en route.

Though this project, designed in 2007, required ₹ 369 crore as per the initial estimates, the undue delay in ensuring availability of funds has increased the project cost to ₹ 872.45 crore now. While the first two phases of the project has almost been completed with the execution of 98% and 96% works respectively, the remaining two phases have to be expedited as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is keen on dedicating the project before the ensuing Assembly elections.

Since only 89% of the third phase has been completed and the fourth and last phase of the project was started only recently, efforts are on to move the pace of the project to top gear. Hence, Mr. Vishnu, accompanied by his subordinates, inspected the flood carrier channel work at Vellankuzhi, the point of origin, Pudhur, Cheranmahadevi, Pattamadai, Thediyoor, Ponnaakudi, Perumal Nagar and Ramakrishnapuram to understand the difficulties, if any, in the early completion of the project.

“Though the pandemic-induced lockdown did affect the progress of the project, it will be completed before the deadline as announced by the Chief Minister,” Mr. Vishnu said after inspecting the project.