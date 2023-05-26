Govt. ITI invites online applications from 8th, 10th pass students

May 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Students with a pass in 8th and 10th Standard are eligible to join the ITI (Industrial Training Institute), which offers various skill-based training, according to Deputy Director/Principal S Ramesh Kumar.

In a press release here on Friday, he said that students can apply online at www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in or contact 8825511818 or 0452-2903020.

The prospectus available in the website had all the details about the eligibility, age, category and course offered for boys and girls in the government ITIs.

Eligible students would get a monthly assistance of ₹ 750 and girl students would get ₹ 1000 under the “Pudhumai Penn” scheme. Apart from this, the students selected would be given free bus pass, laptop, cycle, books and gadgets, two sets of uniform with stitching charges and one set of shoes and ID card.

The last date for submitting filled-in applications is June 7. Students can visit the ITI with original documents and approach the Help Desk, where the staff would upload the details online free of cost, the release said.