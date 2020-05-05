Govt. helps woman go back home safely

MADURAI

When 27 year-old M. Anjalidevi’s husband died on April 1 in Coimbatore, she travelled on the same night to Madurai to ensure the burial of her husband’s body at Kadupatti — his birthplace. She, however, did not anticipate the problems and struggles that she would have to face while attempting to go back home.

“My husband was 37 years old. By April 1, he had already suffered two heart attacks due to the stress he faced in his job — welding. Ours was a love marriage so we settled in Coimbatore. It was his wish to be buried in his hometown. This is why I left the same night with my three children,” she said.

Ms. Anjalidevi said that the last rites were completed on April 2 in Kadupatti. She decided to spend a couple of days with her husband’s family for mental peace. However, when she began trying to look for options to head back home, several people asked her for exorbitant amounts to transport her back home.

“I was asked to pay between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 20,000 to take me and my children back. The people making these propositions did not even promise a safe travel. They said we would be heading back in a truck of some kind,” she said.

For one month, she survived on food provided by her sister-in-law. However, she could not bear being considered a burden, she said. Seeing that there was no way out, Ms. Anjalidevi decided to approach Collector T. G. Vinay for help.

To her surprise, the Collector immediately answered her call for help.

Mr. Vinay said that when the plea came to him, the administration decided to send the family back safely. They left on the night of May 4 in a private van and reached Coimbatore. He added that the administration provided them with enough supply of rice, pulses and other dry ration for the family to tide through the lockdown.

Ms. Anjalidevi said that she was thankful for all the support from the district administration.

Currently, she has some savings that her husband has left but has no idea about how she would support her three children who are aged seven, six and three months.

“I will probably rent out some welding equipment and hope to survive on that income or appeal to the Collector of Coimbatore for a job.