Govt. has no right to interfere in religious matters: Srivilliputtur Jeeyar

No Government has the right to interfere with religious matters, said Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Mamunigal Mutt on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, he said the ban on Pattina Pravesam of Dharmapuram Adheenam was regrettable. No one has the right to interfere with the adheenam or temple rituals.

He said that heads of various mutts would meet the Chief Minister and HR&CE Minister requesting to lift the ban on Pattina Pravesam.

He hoped that the State Government would give permission for the Pattina Pravesam. “The event, being practised for centuries, does not require any permission. The event is all about the sishyas celebrating their guru,” he said.

Though the DMK Government was functioning excellently, it was earning bad name due to some "odd elements" within the party, he claimed.

When pointed out to him that it was not acceptable to carry men by fellow men, he contended that cricket players and politicians were being carried by fellow people during victory laps.

When asked about Mannargudi Sri Sendaalangara Jeeyar threatening that Ministers cannot go around in public places, Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar refused to comment on it.

To a question on the claimed threat to Madurai Adheenam, the Jeeyar said proper police protection should be sought for that.